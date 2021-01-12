$202.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report sales of $202.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.50 million. Rogers reported sales of $193.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $794.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $794.40 million to $795.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $883.60 million, with estimates ranging from $879.20 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,807. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

