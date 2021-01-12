$211.88 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $211.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.75 million to $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $257.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $885.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $881.51 million to $890.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $884.19 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $885.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

