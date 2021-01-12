24,320 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,514. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

