$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the lowest is $3.62. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 245,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,451. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

