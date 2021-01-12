32,457 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,731,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,245,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,315,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 849.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 937,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,683. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

