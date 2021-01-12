$362.05 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report $362.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.47 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $237.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.