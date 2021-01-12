3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 12.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares dropped 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 21,299,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,472,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

