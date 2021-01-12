3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in 3M by 191.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $242,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.28. 53,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

