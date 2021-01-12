$431.30 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $431.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.31 million and the lowest is $429.60 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $441.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $4,862,780. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

