$478.57 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post sales of $478.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.07 million and the lowest is $464.03 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $448.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of APO opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.