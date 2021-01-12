$553.08 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce $553.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.38 million. Amedisys posted sales of $500.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 304.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $304.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $309.38.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

