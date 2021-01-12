63,966 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 81,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

