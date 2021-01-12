$730.70 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $833.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%.

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIT opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.66 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

