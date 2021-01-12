77,950 Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. CX Institutional owned 1.22% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 634,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,357. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

