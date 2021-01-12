888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

EIHDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 13,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

