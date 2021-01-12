8X8 (EGHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT):

1/5/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/4/2021 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

12/29/2020 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

12/23/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

12/16/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.25 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 1,840,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.83. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.