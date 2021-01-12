8X8 (EGHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT):
- 1/5/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.
- 12/23/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 12/16/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.25 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of EGHT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 1,840,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.83. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $37.04.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
