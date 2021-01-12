908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

In other news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

