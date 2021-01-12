908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Shares of MASS stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

In other 908 Devices news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael S. Turner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.