A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 164,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,706. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

