A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

