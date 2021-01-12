AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. 6,070,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

