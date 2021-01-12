Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.96

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 224515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

