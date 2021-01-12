AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 1,447,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,427,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

