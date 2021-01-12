Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 716.3% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,897. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
