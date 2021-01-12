Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 716.3% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,897. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $312,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 167.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

