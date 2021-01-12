Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 287276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$17.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.36.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

