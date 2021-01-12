Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) (LON:ANW) Shares Down 1.7%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) (LON:ANW)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 445.54 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93). 30,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 16,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($6.04).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 471.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £74.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) Company Profile (LON:ANW)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.