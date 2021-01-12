Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $68.40

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.40, but opened at $71.40. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 23,858 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market cap of £127.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox purchased 200,000 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($114,972.56). Also, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 20,334 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

