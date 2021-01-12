Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) Shares Up 308.2%

Able Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLE)’s stock price shot up 308.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 10,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 97,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Able Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Able Energy, Inc engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

