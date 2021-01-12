ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.86

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 9327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. CL King increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 194.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 299.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 20.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

