Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $14.81 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11,546.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $199.10. 3,844,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

