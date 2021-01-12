Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 539 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

