Abyss One Day Volume Reaches $51,667.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $51,667.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

