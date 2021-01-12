Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acacia Communications traded as high as $86.04 and last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 67005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

