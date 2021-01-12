Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market cap of C$27.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

