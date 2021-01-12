Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,846. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

