Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average is $234.69. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

