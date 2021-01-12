Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ACXIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $155.00.
