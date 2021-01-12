Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ACXIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.