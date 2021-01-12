ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Up 5.8%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 377,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 482,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $851.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACCO Brands by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

