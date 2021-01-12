AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 542 call options.
NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 37,029,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.