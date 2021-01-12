AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 542 call options.

NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 37,029,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 570.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

