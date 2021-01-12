Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Shares Down 1.2%

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). Approximately 28,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 65,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.65%.

In other news, insider John Nigel Ward acquired 10,000 shares of Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) Company Profile (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

