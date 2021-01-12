Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acorn International stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. Acorn International has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.
Acorn International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.