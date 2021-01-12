Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn International stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. Acorn International has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

