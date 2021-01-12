Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,374.15

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $205,374.15 and $283,895.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,619,200 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.