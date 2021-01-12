AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

AT stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.73. 478,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$22.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.19.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Insiders sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646 over the last three months.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

