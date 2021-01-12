Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 1,660,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,789,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $50,800 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

