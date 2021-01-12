Addison Capital Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $95.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

