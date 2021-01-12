Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $5.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 68,130 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ADES shares. TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

