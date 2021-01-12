AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.94

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

