Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Down 0%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. 73,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 52,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

