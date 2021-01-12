AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Up 5.1%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 907,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 861,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

