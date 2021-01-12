Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 364.4% in December

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 364.4% from the December 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.